Peek-a-bum! Kendall Jenner Flashes Her Butt in See-through Skirt at Coachella

Kendall Jenner was festival ready in see-through dress, massive hoop earrings and long braids at star-studded Coachella in Indio, California, on Friday.

The supermodel posed her festival look for pal Hailey Baldwin‘s Instagram Stories on Friday night, to which Baldwin captioned, “Like….this is crazy,” adding a praise hands emoji.

In other KarJenner Coachella spottings, sister and makeup entrepreneur Kylie Jenner stepped out with her own festival stops on Friday, debuting a highlighter yellow neon wig. But it appears to be temporary as Jenner’s go-to wig expert and hair stylist Tokyo Stylez posted his latest custom creation on social media, writing: “Round 1.”

At the music festival, the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars are teaming up to host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland on Saturday, featuring music with Simi & Haze.

@kendalljenner 🔥🍑 via @haileybaldwin Instagram Stories #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchats (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

highlighter hair 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

The two-day “Aspen Chic meets Desert Heat”-themed bash is complete with an ice bar, a glacier pool, a snow angel garden and winter tubing.