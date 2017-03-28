Kendall Jenner's New Closet Is So Large It Took a 'Couple of Weeks' to Organize

With a wardrobe as impressive as Kendall Jenner‘s (she basically changes her outfits on the hour) you would expect her to have a massive closet to store it all. But Kendall’s new closet is so enormous it takes some serious organizational skills to maintain.

In a new post on her website, Kendallj.com, she wrote that her closet is one of her favorite aspects of her new home, partially because it was move-in ready. “It was perfect when I moved in and didn’t need any customization,” Kendall wrote. “All four walls are racks but the biggest perk is that I have an island in the center, which I’ve never had before.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Inside 25 Celebrity Closets That’ll Blow Your Mind

But to get all those racks organized with her clothes, she called her go-to stylist, Monica Rose for help. “It only took a couple of weeks to organize,” Kendall said of their tag-team effort.

Now, she seems to have the organizational process down — she’s constantly giving things away, while Rose is always helping her “clean it out again.” But two things she will never, ever part with? Her Powerpuff Girls shirt and Burberry booties!

She still has some ways to go to make her closet as outrageous as Kylie Jenner’s (with her wig wing) and Khloé Kardashian’s (which has a mini fridge just for Fiji water), but looks like Kendall’s off to a good start.

What do you think of her new closet?