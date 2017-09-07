We interrupt your regularly scheduled New York Fashion Week coverage to alert you to some equally important, star-filled fashion news. Kendall Jenner has an edgy new ad campaign you’ll want to check out. The Weeknd has another clothing collection coming. And Karlie Kloss and Christy Turlington Burns joined forces again for a very fun new project. Get all the details below!

Kendall Jenner for Ippolita

Jenner’s schedule is always jam-packed, even when she’s not walking runways across the globe. The model was recently named as a creative collaborator for jewelry brand Ippolita. In the moody campaign photos, shot by Ryan McGinley, Jenner models the line’s new necklaces and rings. She was also very involved in the concept, styling and jewelry selection behind the shoot and even took her own images, including the “Kendall by Kendall” selfie below.

In her selfie, Jenner models pieces from Ippolita’s new Cherish collection, which features ring sets beginning at $95 (for a set of two).

The Weeknd for H&M

The Weeknd just unveiled his new collection for Puma in August and now he’s back at it again with a new clothing collaboration with H&M. He’s teaming up with the retailer for an 18-piece collection of fall essentials that will hit stores September 28.

Right now details are limited, but we can expect to see the maroon varsity jacket he wears in the campaign in the collection.

Christy Turlington Burns and Karlie Kloss for Cole Haan

Christy Turlington Burns and Karlie Kloss are a modeling mentor/mentee duo who have both expanded their modeling career into starting empowering and charitable initiatives outside the fashion realm, Every Mother Counts and Kode with Klossy, respectively. And now, they’re merging their superb modeling skills with their initiative spirit in a new campaign for Cole Haan.

The brand launched its “Extraordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories” fall campaign, which features a photo essay and video shorts of the two women talking about ways they’ve impacted each other’s lives. In the video above, they talk about ways they’ve been intimidated — and how it propels their success. But also get a little silly by saying what they think their spirit emoji is. Check out Cole Haan’s YouTube channel to see them all!

Shopbop’s New Loyalty Program

If all of this has you in the mood to do some fall shopping, you may see some changes when you head over to Shopbop.com. The online retailer is changing up its look with a new logo, new color palette and introducing a loyalty program that will officially kick off in October.

There’s no minimum to become a loyalty member, but the more you spend, the better the perks, which include shopping new product and sales early, getting birthday discounts, invites to special events and more. Start saving up now!

