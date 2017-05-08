Kendall Jenner Says She 'Loves Going Sexual' for Photo Shoots and Wants to 'Be Hot' More Often

It’s impossible to deny that Kendall Jenner is currently one of the biggest model’s in the industry. While her career may have been recently dampened by various controversies from her sponsorship of the Fyre Festival disaster to her appearance in that insensitive Pepsi campaign, it seems nothing can derail or deter the 21-year-old from achieving her full supermodel potential. But while you would think that at this point the catwalk star would have achieved pretty much all of her wildest dreams when it comes to her professional life, it seems there’s still one area of posing the cover girl would like to explore further, confessing that she hopes to star in more salacious photo shoots in the near future.

Jenner sat down with illustrious photographer Mario Testino for the latest episode of his podcast in which they talked about her high-profile friends and reminisced about the many shoots they’ve done together. And while the reality star has done her fair share of semi-nude photos, she told Testino, “I don’t get to be hot very often. I love going like, sexual, because I don’t get to do it.” The photographer concurred, saying, “It’s so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there. Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.”

But the industry darling wishes people would be willing to take more risks with her, adding, “I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.” Kendall went on to say that she loves getting to shoot with all of her high fashion friends, like the Hadid sisters, though she revealed a surprising fact about her relationship with the two famous sisters. “Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling,” Kendall explained, “but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out everyday in high school before either of us started working. It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years.” In other words, it seems the genetically blessed teenagers who stick together, become world-renown supermodels together.

