Kendall Likes It Hot! Kendall Jenner Lip-Syncs in Lingerie as She Channels Marilyn Monroe in Sexy Clip

Over the course of her relatively short three-year modeling career, Kendall Jenner has already garnered comparisons to some of the great catwalk stars of yesteryear who stomped the runway before her. Comparisons that, although they’ve drummed up a little controversy along the way, are almost impossible not to make given her industry-wide domination that has landed her face on every major magazine cover, billboard and fashion campaign the world over. And now with those many accomplishments already under her belt, the 21-year-old model is moving on to channeling even bigger stars, paying homage to one of the biggest Hollywood legends of all time, Marilyn Monroe, in her latest video for Love magazine.

In the almost two-minute long short directed by Rankin and styled by the magazine’s editor-in-chief Katie Grand, Kendall models a handful of looks all from La Perla (she’s the face of the lingerie brand’s spring 2017 campaign), including a red-and-white floral one-piece with a ribcage cutout and glittering tiara, a black V-neck top and wide-brim hat, an ornate, lacy, white bra with matching art deco necklace, and a transparent pink bralette and white shawl that she intermittently swaddles herself in. The clip opens with an old-timey movie trailer voice-over saying, “Here’s the girl who put ‘mmm’ into movies,” followed by Kendall lip-syncing to a breathy recording of one of Monroe’s oft quoted lines from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, “I always say a kiss on the hand might feel very good, but a diamond tiara lasts forever!”

The model then bursts into a rendition of the movie star’s most famous song, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” mouthing a few of the words, mugging for the camera, repeatedly zhushing her hair, and biting and twirling her various accessories. The video also mixes in quotes from some of the iconic actress’s other films, like Let’s Make Love, with Kendall repeating a line from the Cole Porter song she preformed, “My Heart Belongs to Daddy,” and going on to reference a line in The Seven Year Itch. She then concludes her Monroe montage with another lip-synced classic, “I Want to Be Loved By You” from Some Like It Hot. It seems, just like the renowned silver screen star, Kendall understands a girl’s best friends are Tiffany, Cartier, and Harry Winston, in no particular order.

