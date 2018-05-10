Kendall Jenner Keeps Her Family Chat on 'Sleep Mode' to Help Manage Anxiety

Kendall Jenner‘s ongoing struggle with anxiety and panic attacks has become a main plot line on recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And since opening up about her condition, the model, 22, has been able to find a community of other stars going through the exact same thing.

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community,” Jenner says in her June cover story with ELLE where she opens up to close friend Lana Del Rey.

“I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me,” she continues.

Since connecting with other celebrities that suffer from anxiety, Jenner’s adopted new relaxation methods, like practicing Transcendental Meditation (beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow) and winding down with some Netflix binge sessions every night before bed.

“When I’m about to fall asleep, I’ll put on Trailer Park Boys,” she says. “I love it; it’s so stupid.”

She also surrounds herself with close friends who bring healers to her home to give off positive energy. “I got such an amazing vibe from him [her healer]. I was like, You need to be around me now,” Jenner says.

Jenner also has been retreating from technology — she no longer looks at any of the comments on her social media posts, tries not to always look at her phone and even turns her KarJenner family group chat on mute.

“I could not check my phone for two minutes, and there are, like, 100 text messages. The majority of the time, my family group chat is on sleep mode,” she shares. “I can’t have it on vibrate.”

Her family chat does however serve as a mini news roundup for the days.

“It gives me my daily dose of news sometimes,” she continues. “Like, just this morning, it was announced that Virgil Abloh is now the designer for men’s Louis Vuitton. I got that from my family group chat. Virgil’s been a homie for forever.”

Jenner also tells Del Rey how the cell phone and social media culture has been a struggle to manage within her friend group.

“It’s an addiction,” Jenner says about constantly looking at your phone. “I’ll be at dinner with my good friends, and I’ll look at someone on their phone. They’re not texting someone, which I could accept. Maybe they’re talking about something important, or figuring out an email? No, they’re on Instagram and Twitter. It really does irk me.”

She adds, “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you don’t need to see what everyone else is doing! It’s not like you’re sitting in bed right now.’ I strive to not be that person — to not live my life on my phone.”