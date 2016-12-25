Kendall Jenner Does Not-So-Peaceful Meditation for Love's Christmas Advent Finale

Kendall Jenner closed out Love magazine’s advent calendar with some not-so-peaceful meditation.

The 21-year-old model sported a nude, bedazzled bikini in the Day 25 video for the annual calendar titled “Love Meditation.” And appeared to sit on a cloud as she attempted to become one with the universe. Liz Goldwyn directed the video.

Set to a cosmic backdrop, showing a cloudy then star-filled sky, Jenner sat with her eyes closed. She soon stood and let out a yell as lightening flashed around her.

Keeping with Love’s attention-grabbing theme, a close-up of the star showed animated, rainbow tears falling from Jenner’s eyes.

Ultimately, the video featured all the staples of the magazine’s annual calendar: a supermodel wearing next-to-nothing and doing some pretty bizarre things.

The video marks Jenner’s second appearance in the 2016 calendar. She also starred in the Day 5 advent directed by Hype Williams. And she’s cemented herself as a Love advent veteran, boasting several appearances on the annual calendar since 2014.

It seems Jenner is the apple of the magazine’s eye. She’s graced the cover, shot an editorial for the magazine and is even expected to photograph the publication’s next cover.