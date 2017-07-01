Kendall Jenner Steps Out Amid Backlash Over Vintage ‘Rap vs. Rock’ T-Shirt Line

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. And with all the controversy she’s found herself in this year — including the outrage this week over her recent vintage rap T-shirt line — it’s no wonder she wasn’t smiling wide.

The 21-year-old model, who was accompanied by sister Kourtney Kardashian, looked very serious as she entered the airport.

She wore a cropped teal top with matching hoodie and black Adidas track pants. Her hair in braids, Jenner kept her accessories simple — a pair of black sunglasses and high-heeled snakeskin boots.

Kendall and her sister Kylie introduced a line of limited edition $125 “Rap vs. Rock” tees as part of their latest Kendall + Kylie collection drop earlier this week — which featured the K.K. initials, Kendall’s superimposed face, and a silkscreen reproduction of an Instagram of Kylie in a bikini over images of Biggie and Tupac, Metallica, and Pink Floyd, among other iconic musicians.

The shirts quickly sparked backlash across the internet, with many users on Twitter calling the sisters out for being culturally and racially insensitive.

Aside from that, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars also failed to reach out to the estates of these musical legends to secure the legal rights to the images — a fact Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace made crystal clear writing on Instagram, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

She wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out. Kelly Osbourne and Paris Jackson also took to social media to express their distaste for the reality stars’ designs, as did Kelly’s mom Sharon Osbourne — who tweeted one of the t-shirts featuring Kendall’s face overlaying an image of her husband Ozzy Osbourne yesterday, writing, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.”

On Thursday, Kendall tweeted out an apology, which Kylie also shared:

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” she wrote in a note. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from theses mistakes, and again we are very sorry.”