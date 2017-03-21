Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have that Sexy Posing Thing Down to a Science (Here’s the Proof)

It’s just a fact at life at this point that not a day goes by without some news from Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and today is all about their latest lingerie-clad gigs. For your midday Tuesday news fix, we have all the info on Kendall’s sexy new ads for La Perla and Kylie’s slow-motion sneak peek video for Flaunt magazine. And, yes, you’re going to want to scroll down to see them both.

Discover the elegant, intricate allure of the new Macramè Tale collection. A mesmerizing @kendalljenner wears the breathtaking set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our stores. #LaPerlaSS17 📷@stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Kendall’s a regular face for La Perla, previously modeling in its ads and fashion shows (even closing down the runway this past season!) and for the latest campaign, she models just about every type of clothing from the brand’s spring 2017 line (they’re expanding into lifestyle!). From lingerie, to beachwear and even formal blazers she makes one photo sexier than the next with the shoot’s dark moody backdrop, oiled up legs and provocative poses.

@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels 📷 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

@kendalljenner is having fun during the #SS17 adv shooting. She wore a glamorous Macramé Tale set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our boutiques A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

She even was caught taking selfies on set during the shoot, in the brand’s behind-the-scenes video.

Sneak peek of my shoot with @flauntmagazine for #theheartbreakissue Follow @flauntmagazine now! 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

As for Kylie, she teased her new video for Flaunt’s #theheartbreakissue on Instagram where she lounges in an ultra-girly pink room with a new hairstyle — long blonde strands with blunt bangs. In the video she enters the room in slow-motion set to “bedroom music” and sits down on a bed wearing a puffy-sleeved off-the-shoulder bandeau top and mini skirt.

While you wait for the full video to be unveiled, you can also get Kylie’s new blush shades onto your wish lists too. Her new items have provocative names like “X Rated,” “Barely Legal” and “Virginity” and all come out on Friday, March 24, at 3 p.m. on kyliecosmetics.com.

