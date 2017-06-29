The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s New T-shirts

Reality TV starlets and professional cool teens Kendall and Kylie Jenner are catching heat for the latest offering from their eponymous clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, a collection of modified “vintage” band tees. The shirts are repurposed vintage band and rap T-shirts (or if you will, their preferred slogan for the capsule, “Rock vs. Rap”) that are emblazoned with Kendall and Kylie’s touch.

The personalization includes the K.K. initials, Kendall’s superimposed face, and a silkscreen reproduction of an Instagram of Kylie in a bikini over images of Biggie and Tupac, Metallica, and Pink Floyd. According to CR Fashion Book, the T-shirts are a limited edition capsule collection that will sell for $125 a shirt.

As might be expected the Internet had plenty of feelings about the new T-shirts and took to the web to share their thoughts about the new line.

Some felt that the sisters were disrespecting the legacy of rappers Biggie and Tupac.

Who tf told Kendall and Kylie it was chill to use Pac and Biggie as a background for themselves on their graphic tees? Cause no — Sydnie (@Sydnie_Johnson) June 28, 2017

This Kendall And Kylie vintage tee line is really blowing mine! How are you gonna put your Insta pic over biggie & call it vintage?! & PAC?! — Nany✨ (@LalonisHoochie) June 28, 2017

While others felt that the Jenner girls had no place remixing shirts depicting rock icons.

Kylie & Kendall are stupid if they think anyone is going to buy a t-shirt for $125 AND ruined the band cover with their initials boi byeee pic.twitter.com/gGUaz8lEvP — Amanda Rendon (@mandastephanie1) June 28, 2017

the kendall & kylie vintage tee with the kiss logo and kendall's face oh sis noooooooo — Yasmin (@sunsetyas) June 28, 2017

Some balked at the $125 price point.

kendall and kylie wild to think i'm spending 125 on a tee shirt — ray (@RachelEyler1) June 28, 2017

Wow!!! so original!! I wish I could draw on top of band merch I got at a thrift shop and sell it for 5x the price! Oh wait… — ??? (@djspookyjim123) June 28, 2017

However, some fans were more enthused.

What do you think of the T-shirts?

