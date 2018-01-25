The sisters who snip together, stay together? Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both debuted fresh haircuts the exact same day.

Jenner, 22, got the most noticeable change out of the two KarJenner sisters when she was spotted sitting courtside at boyfriend Blake Griffin’s Los Angeles Clippers basketball game with a noticeably shorter shoulder length bob.

And fresh off her romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Kardashian, 38, gave her ends a refresher with the help of hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons, who shared the star’s cute new cut on Instagram.

“Little trim and style today on my 👼🏻 @KourtneyKardash#hairXandrew @makeupbyariel,” Fitzsimmons captioned the photo. Kardashian made the most major change to her hair at the end of last year, when Fitzsimmons completely chopped off the lengthy hair she’s worn for years into a chic lob.

Both Jenner and Kardashian recently posed alongside the rest of their sisters, Kim, 37, Khloé, 33, and Kylie, 20, in Calvin Klein’s new intimates ad campaign for its ongoing global “#MYCALVINS” initiative.

The series of photos marked the first time we’ve seen all the KarJenner sisters together since news broke of Kylie and Khloé’s pregnancies.

“As sisters, we talk to each other all the time. We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana,” Kourtney said.

While Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall all posed wearing their Calvin Klein intimates, pregnant Kylie (who has yet to publicly announce that she’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott) noticeably remained covered up in a red and white quilt in all of the shots.

“Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions,” an insider told PEOPLE about Kylie’s emotions leading up to her birth. “She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”