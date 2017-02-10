Can You Explain Kendall Jenner's Outfit to Us?

As we’ve pointed out time and time again, the Kardashian-Jenners are a group of celebrities inordinately passionate about setting a trend. In fact, it’s a rare bunch of ladies who can successfully make flesh-tone unitards, corsets, and all sheer everything a style sensation that young women all over the world actually want to imitate. And of course, a natural extension of all of that prescient fashion creativity is a clothing line, which is where Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s collection Kendall + Kylie comes in to play, synthesizing their heavily photographed wardrobe into affordable pieces their fans can actually purchase. To tease the launch of their latest offerings, Kendall posted a picture to her Instagram account where she’s giving a whole lot of lewk, to say the least.

Just as her sister Kylie did before her, demonstrating the simplest way to show off a ton of cleavage while still wearing sweats, it is now Kendall’s turn to get her followers excited about the pair’s forthcoming items of clothing. (She is very adept at this, often serving as her own best model for the Kendall + Kylie Collection.) The Vogue cover star posted a photo in which she’s awash in red light to her Instagram account, showcasing a few of the brand’s latest wares as she drapes herself moodily across a chair with her legs akimbo in the midst of a backyard patio.

But the real point of interest here is what the reality star’s actually wearing. It appears Jenner has chosen a very avant garde look to plug her brand, in fact, it’s so avant garde, surely no one has ever tried to combine this many disparate trends into a single ensemble before. The model opted for a white, moth-eaten, long sleeve t-shirt worn with a matching corset and no bra, as well as a pair of black culottes with a wide cuff at the calf and some very complicated looking seaming around the crotch. She also accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, shoulder-grazing dangly earrings, and a pair of clear plastic booties with silver cap-toes. All we’re saying is, we hope Kendall and Kylie ran those shoes by their brother-in-law for approval first, otherwise this could be Puma-gate all over again.

