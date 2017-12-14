BACKGRID

We called it way back in 2016 that Kaia Gerber was going to be the next Kendall Jenner. They had a similar start to their modeling careers, they run in the same circles and have the same sense off model-off-duty style. In fact, their aesthetic is so similar, they hung out together on Wednesday and showed up in a nearly-identical ’90s-theme outfit.

The two models were spotted shopping in L.A. wearing the exact same throwback outfit. They both wore tiny crop top tanks, a pair of high-waisted straight-leg pants, sneakers and sunglasses. Kendall sported her favorite style, tiny glasses, while Gerber went with tinted square shades.

Aside from their choice in handbags (Kaia wore a crossbody bag while Kendall went with a top-handle tote) and Kaia’s bucket hat (which really capped off the ’90s theme nicely) the two were totally twinning.

But it actually doesn’t come as much of a surprise that they’re so in sync — Kaia’s been a huge fan of Kendall’s for years.

“I really look up to Kendall Jenner,” Kaia told W magazine in 2016. “I think she’s really professional, and I know her a little bit, and she’s so sweet.”

And Kendall’s chill attitude really helped Kaia adjust to her new life in the modeling spotlight.

“She’s just very down to earth,” Gerber told Vanity Fair about Kendall. “And I think just seeing how normal she is helps me keep it normal and not be affected at all.”

What do you think of their twinning style?