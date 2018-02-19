After a whirlwind New York Fashion Week came to an end, the fashion world headed to London to continue the fashion festivities. The front rows and swanky afterparties have been super star-studded, but a few supermodel regulars have been noticeably absent. Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid have all been laying low this weekend. So what’s been keeping them off the catwalk? Catch up below to find out.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner hasn’t yet jetted off to Europe for the fall 2018 runways; in fact, she didn’t walk in NYFW either. Instead, she spent some quality time with her besties, including Bella Hadid, in N.Y.C. last week while she attended some industry events but kept clear of the runway.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

And this past weekend she took some “time off” to hit the slopes with sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

time off ⛄️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:42am PST

After she got some snowboarding time in, she and Kourtney shared some sister time, grabbing dinner together in West Hollywood. Kendall wore a fringe spaghetti-strap crop top with high-waisted light-wash “mom” jeans, a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse and clear heels.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And it’s a look she’s clearly loving lately, considering she wore a variation on it to pump gas this weekend:

😎 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 19, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Kendall’s recent hiatus from the runway may have to do with her battle with anxiety, which she recently opened up about on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Mom Kris Jenner explained that Kendall struggles with anxiety and her hectic schedule may not be helping. “Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion week, or when she’s traveling a lot,” Kris said. “Trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.”

Kendall explained that the reason she hasn’t been out as much is because she has more anxiety after dealing with her robbery and stalkers. “That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore,” she said. “That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”

While she is finding ways to cope, she says each fashion month gets a little easier to deal with. “It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year.” Maybe we’ll see her in Milan after all!

Bella Hadid

According to Bella’s Instagram Story, she’s currently on her way to London, but not before she took a breather this weekend doing what any normal 21-year-old would do — take emoji-filled selfie videos and hang out in sweats.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

She was spotted in a pale pink swishy sweatsuit with white trainers and oversize glasses in L.A. on Friday.

Day Off 😎🤓🤗 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Feb 17, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

And she spent her “day off” Saturday posting a video featuring animated flame emojis.

Gigi Hadid

Pap Nation / Splash News

Her sister had a similar idea back in N.Y.C. Over the weekend Gigi was spotted a red sweatsuit consisting of a distressed crop top hoodie with matching pants and bright red patent boots.

Kaia Gerber

recovery A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 17, 2018 at 10:53am PST

And finally, after Kaia walked in some of the biggest NYFW runways (including Alexander Wang and Calvin Klein), she enjoyed some much-needed “recovery” in “paradise.”