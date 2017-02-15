Kendall Jenner‘s modeling career may have only began in earnest in 2014, but three short years later the professional poser can now safely say she’s already an old pro. Since she had her big breakout moment walking the Marc Jacobs runway in a totally sheer shirt, the 21-year-old has gone on to walk every runway, pose for every major photographer, land a handful of national and international magazine covers, and secured a coveted beauty contract with Estée Lauder. And now she’s making a move behind the camera, teaching Jimmy Fallon how to pose like a bonafide super.

The model arrived to the late night show to promote her latest cover of Vogue for the magazine’s controversial “Diversity Issue,” showing off her new bob and wearing a head-to-toe Chanel ensemble to which she gave her own signature millennial twist. Kendall added a touch of sex appeal to the ultra traditional red tweed skirt suit with a white crop top, a gold body chain, and a whole lot of Chanel-branded chokers despite having declared to the world in January that she was so over that look.

During the interview the pair discussed Kendall’s recent experience working as a photographer for Love magazine, which went from a hobby to a full-blown gig. “I used to just shoot my friends,” she said. “I love capturing a moment or being very candid and just like, capturing all my friends and hanging out. I think it’s a lot more authentic to capture a photo just on film, and I have a whole folder in my phone of the photos.”

Fallon then brought out Kendall’s own camera, asking if she’d like him to pose for her. Since the reality star was so game, he decided to recreate one of her most recent editorial shots for Vogue in which she’s posing atop a horse, getting into the spirit of things by jumping up on his desk and pointing his foot just so. While all of this started in jest, it seems the model may have actually just created some very real professional competition for herself.

