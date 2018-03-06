Kendall Jenner Was Hospitalized Before Attending Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Report

Kendall Jenner was reportedly hospitalized shortly before her red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars Party Sunday evening after suffering a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip.

Sources told The Blast that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel, 22, checked into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in L.A. this weekend, where she was treated for the reaction and was released a short time later.

Jenner seemed to recover quickly as she stopped traffic on the red carpet at the Oscars soirée wearing a plunging black Redemption mini dress and emerald drop earrings. The supermodel’s red carpet moment comes after her surprising decision to skip the runways during Fashion Month. The star also appeared on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet back in January, where haters called out Jenner’s visible acne, to which she responded, “Never let that s— stop you!”

Various vitamin I.V. drip treatments have risen in popularity among celebrities as part of red carpet prep. Special centers like The I.V. Doc and Drip Doctors have opened in New York City and Los Angeles and the vitamin-packed intravenous treatments are said to provide beauty benefits, like fighting acne, weight loss and hair growth.

According to the Drip Doctors website, the “IV Vitamin Therapy helps jumpstart muscle and stress recovery with a concentration of nutrients directly into your bloodstream.”

This isn’t the first health issue Jenner’s dealt with in recent months. The model’s opened up on recent episodes of KUWTK about her struggle with anxiety and sleep paralysis due to her high stress job and very public life.

“There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery,” she said on the show. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”

Her sleep paralysis has even led her to back out of runway commitments in the past.

“You have a week in Paris, Milan and then London,” Kris Jenner said to her daughter.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do that. I can’t travel that much,” the model replied. “I’m like, scared. I’m freaking out because of these f—ing paralysis things. I’m scared to fall asleep cause it keeps happening to me. It almost feels like my heart stops.”