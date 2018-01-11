There’s been a longstanding debate about whether or not the new generation of catwalkers can earn the prestigious “supermodel” title, and Kendall Jenner’s finally putting her two cents in.

“We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did when they were young,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in her cover story in the February 2018 issue. But she isn’t afraid to admit that “social media obviously has a lot to do with how [the modeling industry] is different.”

“I’ve actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it’s so much easier now because you have Instagram. You don’t even need an agency anymore.’ But that’s just not true,” Jenner said.

The 22-year-old model, who’s walked in every major fashion show like Balmain, Chanel, Marc Jacobs and more, says she still had to put in all the same hard work that models did 20 years ago.

“I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now. There wasn’t a step taken out just because I had social media,” Jenner said. “I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things.”

But the negativity, controversies and criticism on social media is one thing Jenner still struggles dealing with every day. “You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity,” she said.

Since coming into the spotlight at 12 years old when her family’s first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, Jenner has dealt with an unconventional childhood in the public eye. “I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn’t go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying,” she said.

Besides prom, Jenner admits there are a few other normal life experiences she feels like she’s missed out on as a result of her career path.

“The obvious answer is college, I guess, but I don’t even know if I regret that. I can’t really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach,” Jenner said. “To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome.”

The star opened up about the constant scrutiny and paparazzi getting to her more now than ever.”“I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” Jenner said, which she’s also openly discussed with sister Kim Kardashian on recent episodes of KUWTK.

“Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love,” she continued. “I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds.”

