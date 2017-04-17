Babechella! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Wear Sparkly Bras and Every Accessory They Own to Coachella

Now that the first weekend of Coachella is behind us, we’ve all gotten the opportunity to see every celeb and supermodel’s take on bohemian desert dressing. For some, like Vanessa Hudgens, that meant pounds of fringe and crystalized bindis, while stars like Katy Perry opted for a metallic sports bra and a bunny head handbag, and Kylie Jenner simply went with her tried-and-true fare, donning a snakeskin-print bra and mini skirt with some neon purple hair carefully selected from her technicolor wig arsenal. And, of course, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin debuted their own interpretation on 2017 festival dressing in maximalist outfits that were a little bit boho, a little bit Studio 54, and a whole lot of Aaliyah.

On Saturday, the model and her sister Kylie joined forces to host a winter wonderland themed party in conjunction with the dating app Bumble, marking the first time the Vogue cover girl has made a public appearance since her whole Pepsi debacle. And while a source tells People that, “Kendall did not look happy. She was hanging out alone on a corner couch in the VIP area with Hailey Baldwin and staring at her phone,” her and her BFF’s ensembles were certainly dramatically more festive than their moods.

For the occasion, Kendall donned a silver sequin bra with a blue-and-pink striped duster with matching sleeves that dragged across the snow-covered ground, paired with white, faintly chevron striped wide leg trousers, white sneakers, a cream hat that could give Pharrell’s a run for its money, and a smattering of chokers, including a diamond-encrusted Lorraine Schwartz piece that she recycled from her White House Correspondents’ Dinner outfit that strikes a serious resemblance to the one Britney wore in 2002 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Hailey, on the other hand, went for a look that was equal parts Aaliyah and Leeloo from Fifth Element on their way to a Drake concert. The model who just landed the cover of Elle magazine was wearing plenty of layers despite the sweltering temperatures of Indio Valley, attending the party in a lime green crystallized bra worn over a plain army green sports bra and some partially unzipped dark green swimsuit bottoms underneath baggy gray jeans slashed right above the knees, finished off with dark green boots, yellow-tinted sunglasses, big gold hoops, and a layered up gold chain choker. Proof that when it comes to Coachella dressing, there’s no such thing as over-accessorizing your collection of sparkly bra tops.

