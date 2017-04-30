Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Do Some Last-minute Shopping with A$AP Rocky Before the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were spotted shopping in casual clothes ahead of fashion prom: the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala, set for Monday in New York City.

Jenner, 21, opted for high waisted boyfriend jeans, enormous hoop earrings and a white cropped knit for the Sunday shopping trip while Baldwin, 20, wore a black and yellow varsity jacket and skinny black pants.

Rapper A$AP Rocky was also with Jenner inside a store. The pair’s rumored romance began last June, and they were most recently spotted at Coachella together, where they flirted during his set at Jeremy Scott’s party.

The young models have graced the event’s hot red carpet before, each rocking stunning looks at the 2016 Manus x Machina red carpet for the gala. Jenner framed her supermodel bod in an Atelier Versace gown, then kept the rest simple with white Versace heels, a sleek ponytail and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. Baldwin picked a fully sequin black-and-silver long-sleeve Tommy Hilfger gown with vertical stripes, plus Boudani earrings, Noudar rings, strappy heels and a high pony.

Jenner later met up with Hadid and her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who was back from a Saturday trip to Boston to visit new beau Travis Scott.

Jenner’s debut at the black tie fête was back in 2014, and she went for a full-on princess moment in a custom blush mermaid-style Topshop gown and 82 carats of Chopard diamonds around her neck.

RELATED VIDEO: The Sexiest Looks From the 2016 Met Gala in Under 2 Minutes

Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams will co-host this year’s bash alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The celebration will honor Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s work. The focus of the exhibition will examine the “Art of the In-Between” and show how her work challenged norms on beauty, taste and fashion.