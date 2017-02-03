Kendall Jenner Models Sheer Lingerie, Photographs Hailee Steinfeld for Love Magazine

Kendall Jenner knows that actions speak louder than words. Which is why no matter how much she may talk in interviews and on her website and app about embracing her physique and freeing the nipple, the model knows it will never mean as much as actually putting her money where her mouth is and stepping out in an assortment of fully sheer ensembles or being photographed sans brassiere. So naturally, it should come as no surprise that the model chose the latest issue of Love magazine, which she helped photograph and creative direct, to make another bold visual statement on toplessness.

For the British fashion magazine’s seventeenth issue, Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand enlisted the help of her model, muse, and cover girl favorite Kendall Jenner to help shape the latest edition from both in front of and behind the camera.

there's no crying in baseball A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST

In her new spread for the magazine, Jenner embraces a decidedly anti-Valentine’s Day stance in addition to her pro-nipple agenda, lying across a dirty red car hood across which is scrawled “BOYS LIE” with a baseball bat in hand, wearing just a see-through white lace bralette and red briefs.

Love 17 A photo posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

But the reality star didn’t just pose for a few semi-nude photos, she also shot an entire issue full of portraits of her all-star friends.

Kendall Jenner fotografou a Hailee Steinfeld para a Love Magazine. #KCAFavNewArtist #HaileeSteinfeld pic.twitter.com/hvdk6RCI8b — Hailee Steinfeld BR (@SteinfeldBrasil) February 2, 2017

In addition to photographing fashion pals such as transgender model Hari Nef and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber for the cover, Kendall also photographed actress turned pop star Hailee Steinfeld. In the images shot in an old hotel bathroom, Steinfeld wears pieces from the Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection, which doesn’t sound like a big deal until you realize that means she’s wearing clothing that hasn’t even come down the runway yet with the collection’s debut set for February 20. Such is the power of getting a Jenner involved in your photo shoot.

