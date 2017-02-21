Kendall Jenner Wears a Giant Crocheted Hoodie and Gold Teeth Out to Dinner

London is known for forever being on the cutting edge of fashion. From the runway to the sidewalks, the city’s style is experimental, pushing the boundaries of wearability and pioneering the avant garde. After all, this is the capital that gave us mod and invented the punk aesthetic, both of which still define much of trend cycle today. So of course, being from a family predisposed to sartorial risk-taking, Kendall Jenner decided to really amp things up when she landed across the pond for the city’s fashion week. Which apparently means wearing a giant, crocheted hoodie with a couple of gold teeth thrown in, just for good measure.

While Kendall is typically the most understated dresser in the Kardashioan/Jenner family, sticking to her tried and true formula of slip dresses, sock booties, and piles of chokers (when she’s in the mood for them), for London Fashion Week the young supermodel decided to switch things up ever so slightly, throwing a wrench into her usual style M.O. The reality star gave her look some extra edge thanks to two gold, surely fake, coverings over her top left canine and bicuspid teeth. Perhaps spending all that time around her friends A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator, both of whom have been known to wear a grill or two in their days, their sense of style is starting to rub off on her.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Brought Every Sheer Shirt They Own to Paris

Kendall was in town to celebrate the latest issue of Love, attending a dinner hosted by the magazine with BFF Bella Hadid before heading out the Cirque Le Soir club. To fight off the nighttime chill, the California girl layered a baggy, white crocheted hoodie with two puffy drawstring pom-poms over a thin white slip for a “sexy Arctic explorer” vibe. She completed the look with black boots, a handful of gold chokers, and a swipe of red lipstick that looks a lot like the shade she designed for Estée Lauder. Of course, even models aren’t exempt from the pitfalls of wearing all white, as it appears some of her makeup rubbed off on the edge of her voluminous hood. It’s just a shame this particular ensemble doesn’t have any pockets to conceal an emergency stain remover pen.

What do you think of Kendall’s latest look? Would you try out a gold tooth or two? Sound off below!