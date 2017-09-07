The month long slog of runway shows has officially kicked off with the first day of New York Fashion Week . And what would this onslaught of couture creations be without appearances from Instagram It-Girls and Models.com verified supers, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid? Both women made their debut appearance at the hottest show in town on Wednesday night, walking the runway for Tom Ford who brought his collection from L.A. to N.Y.C. this season.

Both models sported faux pixie cuts for the occasion, surely giving Kendall some low-key anxiety about turning into her mother Kris, with dramatic cat-eye makeup and peachy-nude lips. Gigi wore a soft pink, ruched, floor-length gown with shoulder pads and metallic pink chainmail sleeves. Kendall wore a similar look, albeit in black with just one chainmail sleeve and an asymmetrical halter-neck strap.

But Kendall wasn’t the only KarJenner getting into the chic swing of things. Kim Kardashian also made her big return to fashion week this season, having skipped the Fall 2017 shows after her harrowing experience during Paris Fashion Week last year. But the reality star is already making up for lost time, debuting not only two very different looks for the first day of the shows, but also a brand new hairdo.

Kim started off the night at an exhibition for Vivienne Westwood x Juergen Teller, showing off her new bleach blonde shoulder-length hair she paired with a tan double breasted blazer worn as a dress and a pair of point-toe lucite Yeezy heels.

Later that night, the newly minted beauty mogul changed into something a little more scandalous to cheer on her younger sister at the Tom Ford show, adding a smoky eye, some white-blonde extensions, and opting for a strapless latex dress from one of her favorite designers, LaQuan Smith.

Her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic also hinted that he and Kim might have something major in the works on his Instagram stories, sharing a picture of a box of white roses she had sent him with a card that reads, “I’m so excited for this journey together. Love, Kim.” While this could just be the Selfish author expressing her gratitude for all of Mario’s help launching her many contour products, it also seems like a sign of even bigger things to come.

Kim might be making so many outfit changes on Day 1 as she knows she just lost one of her biggest chances to show off her fresh duds as it was announced that her husband Kanye West will not be presenting his usual Yeezy collection for Adidas in New York this season. While a slot was tentatively held for the rapper for September 13 should he decide to show a collection, it was confirmed this week that he will instead forego his usual stylish spectacle for a presentation at a later date.

Hanging out at Fashion Week with this amazing guy today!! Love you @alexanderwangny #alexanderwang #wanggang NYFW17 #obsessed A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Preeminent momager Kris Jenner was also in the Big Apple on Wednesday, sharing a close-up selfie with “amazing guy,” Alexander Wang, to which she added the hashtag “#obsessed.” Of course, she was likely there to support Kendall as her daughter is one of the designer’s favorite faces and yesterday he was holding a fitting for his show. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still dream of the day Kris takes to the Wang runway herself.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

And finally, while she may not have toted all of her technicolor wigs to New York for fashion week, Kylie Jenner still found a way to participate in the conversation. The 20-year-old shared two shots of herself right around the time her sister hit the runway, showing off her latest ensemble in front of her Maybach consisting of a very oversized black sweatshirt black spandex bike shorts with white piping and black Adidas sneakers. In the second shot she posted, the Lip Kit queen can be seen lifting up her sweatshirt in the front and pulling it tight so as to better highlight her own behind.

Which of these fashion week moments has been your favorite so far? What runway shows are you looking forward to? Sound off below!