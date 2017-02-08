Ashley Graham Lands First Vogue Cover Alongside Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Models Wearing Hot Pants and Turtlenecks

We’ve seen Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham each star on a number of their own magazine covers. But what happens when they join models like Liu Wen, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Vittoria Ceretti to hang out on the beach in black turtlenecks and high-waisted briefs? Easy: They all end up on the cover of Vogue‘s March issue, which celebrates individuality, diversity and beauty in an evolving fashion industry.

“This is my second Vogue cover, and to be sharing that not only with one of my best friends, but with all of these amazing women, is very meaningful for me,” Jenner tells the magazine. “With all that’s going on in the world, this cover makes such an important statement. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’ve got our differences, but those differences are beautiful. Everyone is beautiful.’”

And the cover girls aren’t the only models involved in the shoot. Adriana Lima, Jasmine Sanders, Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes also made an appearance, all posing in blush-toned slip dresses and slicked-back hair.

Hadid says of the shoot, “Most of the people I know in this industry are compassionate and open-minded, and they appreciate creativity and originality. It’s like can’t we just honor that? I mean look around — these are the people actually making fashion. All types, all working together to make magic.”

And Graham, who in the past year has earned her supermodel stripes with barrier-breaking campaigns and a Sports Illustrated Swim cover, is committed now, more than ever, to banishing sizeism and promoting inclusion in the industry.

“Sixty-seven percent of the women in America wear a size 14 or larger,” she explains. “Sixty-seven percent. Maybe you could ignore those consumers before, but now, thanks to social media, they’re making their voices heard. Women are demanding that brands give them what they want. And what they want is to be visible.”

