See Kendall Jenner’s First Modeling Spread Since Her Pepsi Controversy — Shot by Cole Sprouse!

Kendall Jenner hasn’t exactly been laying low since her “tone-deaf” Pepsi advertisement was released and almost immediately pulled after the firestorm it received on social media last month — she’s since hit up Coachella, donned a head-turning dress at the Met Gala and shared plenty of bikini pics from a tropical vacation with Bella Hadid. And now, she’s getting back in the modeling game for the first time since the Pepsi controversy.

Cole Sprouse — of Riverdale and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody fame — photographed the 25-year-old reality star in whimsical summer fashion for The Sunday Times, sharing some of the photos on his Instagram page over the weekend.

“She knew my work, and we had met at a couple of parties,” the former Disney star told the outlet of securing Jenner for the photo shoot. “I just thought, let’s aim for the top.”

Sprouse, 24, said Jenner drove herself to the eight-hour shoot in the hillsides of Malibu.

“Seeing her work, it’s no wonder she’s become such a huge figure within the fashion industry,” he said of Jenner. “Without the right model, these photos don’t live. Kendall isn’t afraid to look awkward in a way that’s vulnerable and inherently interesting.”

Sprouse said he is working on his transition from on-screen talent to someone behind the lens.

“I’m much more comfortable behind the camera,” he said. “I don’t find the passion in acting that I find in photography, and, truthfully, I’ve been dabbling with the notion that if and when photography takes a more prevalent role in my life, I will likely never return to acting.”