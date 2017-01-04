Beauty

See All of Kendall Jenner’s Must-Have Beauty Products

Revamp your beauty routine with these supermodel-approved hair, makeup and nail products, as shared on her app and social media

By @jillianruffo

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick in Carnal
Buy It! Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick in Carnal, $32; macys.com

Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush
Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush, $20; dermstore.com

Finesse 2-in-1 Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner
Buy It! Finesse 2-in-1 Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner, $11.99 for two; amazon.com

The Estée Edit Edit Eye Shadow Palette
Buy It! The Estée Edit Edit Eye Shadow Palette, $48; esteelauder.com

﻿Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Buy It! Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $44; bluemurcury.com

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
Buy It! Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $20; shuuemura-usa.com

Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray
Buy It! Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $27; sephora.com

Estée Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Pure Red
Buy It! Estée Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Pure Red, $22; saksfifthavenue.com

Tweezerman Professional Stainless Steel Rockhard Cuticle Nipper
Buy It! Tweezerman Professional Stainless Steel Rockhard Cuticle Nipper, $25; amazon.com

﻿L'Occitane Shea Butter Manicure Set
Buy It! L'Occitane Shea Butter Manicure Set, $60; loccitane.com

﻿Diane Ponytail Hooks
Buy It! Diane Ponytail Hooks, $3.28; amazon.com

Moroccanoil treatment
Buy It! Moroccanoil Treatment, $15; nordstrom.com

