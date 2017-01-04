Beauty
See All of Kendall Jenner’s Must-Have Beauty Products
Revamp your beauty routine with these supermodel-approved hair, makeup and nail products, as shared on her app and social media
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Updated
More
1 of 12
ESTÉE LAUDER RED LIPSTICK
Buy It! Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick in Carnal, $32; macys.com
2 of 12
HARRY JOSH PADDLE BRUSH
Buy It! Harry Josh Pro Tools Detangling Brush, $20; dermstore.com
3 of 12
FINESSE SHAMPOO & CONDITIONER
Buy It! Finesse 2-in-1 Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner, $11.99 for two; amazon.com
4 of 12
THE ESTÉE EDIT PALETTE
Buy It! The Estée Edit Edit Eye Shadow Palette, $48; esteelauder.com
5 of 12
ORIBE TEXTURIZING SPRAY
Buy It! Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $44; bluemurcury.com
6 of 12
SHU UEMURA EYELASH CURLER
Buy It! Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $20; shuuemura-usa.com
7 of 12
BUMBLE AND BUMBLE SURF SPRAY
Buy It! Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $27; sephora.com
8 of 12
ESTÉE LAUDER RED NAIL POLISH
Buy It! Estée Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Pure Red, $22; saksfifthavenue.com
9 of 12
TWEEZERMAN CUTICLE CLIPPERS
Buy It! Tweezerman Professional Stainless Steel Rockhard Cuticle Nipper, $25; amazon.com
10 of 12
L'OCCITANE MANICURE SET
Buy It! L'Occitane Shea Butter Manicure Set, $60; loccitane.com
11 of 12
DIANE HAIR BUNGEES
Buy It! Diane Ponytail Hooks, $3.28; amazon.com
12 of 12
MOROCCANOIL
Buy It! Moroccanoil Treatment, $15; nordstrom.com
See Also
More
More
9 New Activewear Brands to Get You Excited About Working Out in 2017
Lawsuit Claims St. Ives Apricot Scrub Damages Skin
Sofia Richie Gets an 'L' Tattoo for Her Dad - and More Stars with Tiny Tribute Tats
Our Favorite High-Performance Workout Clothes on Sale at Target Right Now
Update! Danielle Jonas Wears Second Dress from Her Special Anniversary Kleinfeld Shopping Trip Last Year