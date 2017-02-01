Kendall Jenner Explains Her Pizza Nipples Photo: 'I Was Having a Really Good Boob Day'

We all have those days were we stand a little taller, walk with a little more bounce and, well, are straight up feeling ourselves. While this sounds like a 365-day-a-year experience for Kendall Jenner, its not. Some days she refrains from sharing her genetic gifts with the Internet, and other days, the “good boob days” to be more specific, she’s all about a racy Instagram photo.

The 21-year-old supermodel took to her website and app to explain a recent selfie she shared wearing a sheer black shirt, made more demure by the placement of pizza emojis over her nipples.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :),” she shared, adding, “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!'”

But what exactly does pizza have to do with it? The answer is simple: “I could’ve covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I’m part of).”

Now that’s a way to show some brand loyalty.

Kendall has never been shy about showing her nipples in the past, explaining she doesn’t understand all the backlash to the #freethenipple movement.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app last year. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!

What do you think of her pizza emoji nipple covers? Do you agree with the good boob day theory? Sound off below!