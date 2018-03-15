Kendall Jenner Explains Why She Got Her 'Meow' Lip Tattoo: 'I Was Drunk!'

Kendall Jenner is taking a cue from Jamie Foxx and blaming it on the alcohol.

Ellen DeGeneres grilled Jenner when the reality star appeared on her talk show, asking her about her discreet tattoos. Turns out, she wasn’t exactly clearheaded while deciding to get inked on her inner lip back in July 2016.

Before carefully exposing the hidden tattoo (Jenner took pains not smudge her statement lipstick), the model told DeGeneres, “I was drunk! I was not thinking clearly.”

The host also inquired about the 22-year-old’s choice of phrase: the word “meow.”

“It was literally the first thing that came to my mind,” she explained. “I don’t know, just my drunk thoughts.”

Despite DeGeneres’ hesitation, Jenner noted that the location of her tattoo minimalized the pain. The body art done on her fingers where there’s bone, however, hurt a bit, Jenner said.

The talk show star examined the tattoos on Jenner’s fingers, a heart and a dot, done in white ink to be inconspicuous.

“I just wanted to know what it felt like,” Jenner explained when asked why she would elect to have barely visible artwork done. “All my friends have them. I was like, ‘I just want to know what it feels like.’ ”

Kendall Jenner JonBoy Tattoo/Instagram

Unlike many who get tattoos with special significance, the model previously wrote on her website that her inner lip ink was just for fun — despite older sister Kim Kardashian West’s advice to never “put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

“There’s no real meaning behind it, I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo ‘on my face,’ ” she said. “I have two others also: a broken heart on one hand and a full heart on the other.”

Jenner continued, “I definitely want more and even though I used to say I’d only get one if it meant something to me, now I have even more possibilities!”