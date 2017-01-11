Kendall Jenner Denies Facial Reconstruction Rumors: 'This Is Crazy'

From Botox and fillers to nose jobs and laser hair removal, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is constantly talking about — and debunking — body augmentation rumors. Kylie alone has spent the past two years discussing her decision to get lip injections. But if one thing’s for sure, it’s that Kendall isn’t following in her sisters’ footsteps, and she’s setting the record straight in a new post on her website and app.

The model says that after she let Kylie line her lips for a recent Facebook Live about their new book, she coincidentally took a temporary hiatus from Instagram — which sparked rumors about whether or not she has had her face augmented. So much so, that Kylie had to take the blame.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like “Oh, so she’s defending herself—she must be guilty.”

So in case you, too, were wondering, she didn’t alter anything, and doesn’t plan on it. And she’s sick of her and her family being bullied on the internet.

“As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense,” she says. “It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose. I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers. I don’t ever take that stuff personally, but it was upsetting me for me to look at because this person dedicated an entire page to just dissing the whole family and being like, ‘These people suck.’ I just felt sad for whoever’s behind it — who has the time? People forget that they’re talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”

