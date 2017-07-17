10 Photos That Prove Kendall Jenner Has Adopted 'Cool Mom' Dressing

The Outfit: Floral Turtleneck, Mom Jeans and a Fanny Pack

This look is classic mom going shopping at the mall. The denim is high-waisted and slightly baggy for snatching up any bargains that come her way, the turtleneck is just thick enough to fend off those cranked-up A.C. breezes, and the Chanel belt bag adds that hint of luxury without losing any of the practicality.