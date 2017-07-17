Style

10 Photos That Prove Kendall Jenner Has Adopted 'Cool Mom' Dressing

The model’s summer look appears to be borrowing heavily from Kris’s closet

The Outfit: Windowpane Check Blazer and Mom Jeans

Nothing says you're ready for a high-powered business meeting followed by car pool duty quite like an oversized, shoulder-padded blazer paired with a baggy pair of broken-in jeans.

The Outfit: Floral Turtleneck, Mom Jeans and a Fanny Pack

This look is classic mom going shopping at the mall. The denim is high-waisted and slightly baggy for snatching up any bargains that come her way, the turtleneck is just thick enough to fend off those cranked-up A.C. breezes, and the Chanel belt bag adds that hint of luxury without losing any of the practicality.

The Outfit: Adidas Tracksuit

Sure, Kendall wore this outfit to announce she was teaming up with the brand as their newest ambassador, but the tracksuit would also look right at home passing out orange slices on the sidelines of a kid's soccer match.

The Outfit: Easy, Breezy Basics

Likewise, this outfit is the perfect no-fuss look whether you're running to the grocery store to pick up dinner or Michael's to pick up all of the art and craft supplies you need for that science fair project.

The Outfit: Updated Power Dressing

For this Kris-approved ensemble, Kendall gave her tweed shorts suit an It-Girl twist, adding a cold-shoulder silhouette, a rastafarian Kendall + Kylie bodysuit, and a very practical Louis Vuitton bum bag.

The Outfit: Updated Power Dressing Part 2

For her next boardroom-ready look, Kendall channeled the '80s rom-com Working Girl in a Wolk Morais striped double breasted suitadding a fidget spinner to give it that millennial Cool Teen™ edge.

The Outfit: Flowy Separates and Fun Flats

While this top and skirt set is Issey Miyake, we also wouldn't be surprised if you told us it came straight from the parental chic racks of Chico's or Eileen Fisher.

The Outfit: Luxury Fanny Pack and Timepiece

Kendall knows a real adult needs a proper timepiece. Especially a timepiece that also pays you for advertising it. How else are you going to get to all those go-sees on time? Throw on a Gucci fanny pack and a pair of track pants and you're ready to go from book club to the PTA in no time flat.

The Outfit: Water Socks and a Frilly, High-Waisted Two-Piece

Finally, if there is something more peak mom than wearing water socks while still firmly on dry land, we don't know what it is.

The Outfit: Cashmere Sweater and White Sneakers

Is any cool mom's closet complete without a bright-colored cashmere sweater? (That was a rhetorical question.)

