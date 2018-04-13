As Khloé Kardashian remains in Cleveland following the birth of her daughter on Thursday, all eyes are on her family’s social media feeds to see what the KarJenners do amid family unrest. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kim and Kourtney, as well as mom Kris Jenner flew to Khloé’s side as reports continued to surface about boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on the star while pregnant.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have remained on the west coast.

Kylie, whose daughter Stormi is two months old, was the first sister to wish Khloé “kongrats” on Tuesday, via Snapchat. The same day, she posted a photo to Instagram on a walk with Stormi — wearing head-to-toe Fendi and pushing her daughter in a coordinating $12,500 Fendi stroller.

Kylie also showed off her post-baby stomach (again) in jeans and a black crop top in a selfie video on Snapchat.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s pal Derek Blasberg shared a photo of the model posing in biker shorts and white booties in L.A.

The same day, Kendall officially announced her newest venture, a monthly radio show on the radio station Beats 1 called “Pizza Boys,” which she teased on social media at the end of March. The show is a “living room pizza party” hosted by the model, friend Daniel Chetrit and “all your favorite pals,” according to the show’s official page.

But the two sisters are not staying put for long: Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner are headed to Coachella, which kicks off this weekend in Indio, California.

Kylie will make her first post-baby appearance at the festival while hosting an event for Kylie Cosmetics and BMW on Friday night, which Kendall is also planning to attend. The event will celebrate Kylie’s newest makeup collab, Kourt x Kylie, as well as the launch of Kendall’s Pizza Boys Radio. Kourtney will also be in attendance at the event, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, their sister Khloé remains on the other side of the country in Cleveland with her new daughter, while also dealing with the cheating allegations that surrounded the birth. Allegations continue to surface against Khloé’s basketball star boyfriend, as Tristan Thompson has been linked to a fifth woman since cheating rumors first surfaced.

However, a source tells PEOPLE that Khloé “has basically already forgiven him” following the birth of their daughter. “She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now.”