Swept Away! Kendall Jenner Has Stunning Cannes Red Carpet Moment with Billowing Mini Dress

Kendall Jenner knows how to make an entrance.

All eyes were on the 21-year-old supermodel as she strutted her stuff down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a Giambattista Valli gown and Chopard jewelry for the Saturday premiere of 120 Beats per Minute.

The impressive train of her dress blew in the wind as Jenner posed for photos, creating a dramatic show-stopping look.

Her dress was completed with a puffed, one-shoulder detailing, and a large bow at the waist that accentuated her curves. She paired the look with beige heels and a huge flower Chopard ring.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her 2017 Cannes Film Festival debut Friday night at the Chopard Space Party, wearing a geometric embroidered Ralph & Russo Couture column with sheer side panels from the designer’s Spring 2017 collection, which she paired with jewels by Chopard.

“[The Ralph & Russo woman] is a very strong woman. She is feminine but she has a strong sense of self,” designers Tamara Ralph‎ and Michael Russo told PeopleStyle. “They’re leaders in their field, they’re very elegant, very strong, but very feminine at the same time. So we dress women who embody the brand.”

Jenner previously strutted through the paparazzi at the Nice Airport on Friday wearing a cream knit sweater and jogger set, composed of a semi-sheer crew neck top with a slight swirling pattern and completely see-through pants with large fishnet and lace panels, ruffles and coordinated high-rise briefs underneath. She finished off the look with aviators, taupe Yeezy boots and a very large tan Hermes Birkin bag.