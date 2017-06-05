Over the weekend, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Jersey City, New Jersey. And while the event is always packed full of horse enthusiasts and ladies looking for an excuse to break out their collection of fascinators, this year, there was also a robust, star-studded contingent of guests in attendance, from Nicole Kidman to Alicia Keys. The fashion world represented, too, with appearances by a number top models, such as Kendall Jenner and Candice Huffine, who both relished the opportunity to live out their own personal Pretty Woman fantasies.

Kendall attended the event wearing a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress featuring an all-over green, white, and purple floral print with off-the-shoulder pouf sleeves and a bedazzled matching belt fastened at her high waist. She accessorized the look with shoulder-skimming hoops, white patent leather ankle boots, and a matching Dolce handbag and scarf. But as for the real reason to attend a polo match — the infinite Pretty Woman reenactment opportunities – the Vogue cover girl managed to squeeze plenty of that in as well.

In a video posted to Jen Atkin‘s Instagram, the hairstylist says, “It’s a beautiful day for the races,” panning over to show Derek Blasberg and Luke Evans clinking champagne flutes and Kendall pumping her fist and whooping on the players in her best Vivian Ward impression.

*goes to polo match once* 🏇🏽🍾🏇🏽 @kendalljenner @derekblasberg @thereallukeevans A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Is Making Fanny Packs Cool Again (Seriously). Try The Trend With These Affordable Picks!

Recent Elle magazine cover star Candice Huffine also looked to the ’90s rom-com classic for her weekend apparel inspiration.

Huffine wrote in the caption of the shot she posted of herself clutching her skirt as she walks over the polo fields, “Every year I go to the @veuveclicquot Polo Classic I wish I had worn something else. This time, however, will be different! This is the dress I dreamt of. Pretty Woman was on tv just the other day and I took it as sign. So much love for @dvf for giving me the moment I always wanted!!!” Of course she’s referring to the brown polka dot print of her dress, the same print Julia Roberts wore to a polo match in the film. In fact, this look is so spot on (pun definitely intended), all that’s missing are the wrist-length white gloves, white hat with a matching ribbon, and the chance to stomp the divots alongside Richard Gere.

What do you think of these two models Pretty Woman looks? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!