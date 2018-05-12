Kendall Jenner Feels ‘Ready’ as She Goes Braless in Sheer Dress for Second Time in 24 Hours

Maria Pasquini
May 12, 2018 05:56 PM

Kendall Jenner is doubling down on freeing the nipple.

Just hours after the 22-year-old model made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival by choosing to go braless in a semi-sheer dress, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dared to do it again.

As Jenner walked the red carpet on Saturday ahead of a screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil), she looked glamorous in a tiered, full-length sheer white gown, which she wore with only a pair of nude-colored panties underneath.

Kendall Jenner
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While Jenner jokingly implied on Friday that her risqué fashion choice was a wardrobe malfunction, on Saturday, she left no doubt that her braless statement was purposeful.

“Ready,” she captioned a selfie, as she prepared to walk the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Of course, Jenner is no stranger to freeing the nipple.

Days before flying to Paris, the reality star bared her nipples while going braless in a demure Elie Saab mini dress at the opening of Longchamp’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City.

Kendall Jenner
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Additionally, the model hasn’t shied away from not wearing a bra on social media.

Last February, in a selfie post that has since been taken down, Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a sheer black shirt with her nipples covered by twinning pairs of pizza emojis, a nod to her DJ/friend group.

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol,” Jenner captioned the pic.

“Do you know what I mean?” she asked her Instagram followers. “Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :).”

Added Jenner: “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”

Kendall Jenner
JP Yim/Getty

Explaining why she ditches a bra from time to time, Jenner previously revealed it all comes down to one simple fact: She’s comfortable with her body.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app in 2017. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

