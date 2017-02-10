Kendall Jenner Goes Braless to Close La Perla’s NYFW Show

A new bob haircut wasn’t the only thing Kendall Jenner showed off on Wednesday night.

The model, 21, closed the La Perla Fall 2017 show during day one of New York Fashion Week, strutting down a giant staircase in a nipple-baring gown made of sheer floral lace and metallic embroidery, and covered in crystals and pearls. Jenner, who is the face of the lingerie brand, wore nothing but nude-colored panties underneath.

“My beautiful golden goddess closing the La Perla show!! Gorgeous @kendalljenner,” momager Kris Jenner proudly shared on Instagram.

My beautiful golden goddess closing the La Perla show!! Gorgeous @kendalljenner @laperlalingerie #proudmama #nyfw17 A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Kendall has never been shy about showing her nipples in the past, explaining she doesn’t understand all the backlash to the #freethenipple movement.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” she wrote on her website/app last year. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Kendall wasn’t the only notable name to walk the runway for the undergarment haus’ sophomore clothing season.

NAOMI 🙏 Now, that's a walk. @laperlalingerie #NYFW A video posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

Nearly ready to go. Watch the show live on Laperla.com 8pm EST @kendalljenner A video posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

With Queen’s music blasting in the background, supermodel Naomi Campbell opened the show, followed by Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Liu Wen, Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro.