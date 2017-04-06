Kendall Jenner Posts TBT Photo of Herself and Kylie in Beaded Braids Amid Pepsi Ad Controversy

Kendall Jenner isn’t having the best week. Just days after receiving major backlash among the media, celebrities and the public for her protest-themed Pepsi commercial, which has since been retracted by the brand, the 21-year-old model is angering fans even further by sharing a throwback photo of herself and Kylie wearing beaded braids.

The post, which appears on her website and is titled “Matching Braids With Ky”, includes a photo of the model and her kid sister as young children, both sporting matching tight plaits accentuated with beads. The star wrote, “I can’t remember anything about this picture but I still love it—the colors are all so vibrant. It looks like Ky and I were riding on a little carousel. And, judging by the braids, we’re either on vacation or had just gotten back. Cuties!”

Kylie and Kris Jenner each shared the photo themselves on Thursday, but, like Kendall, have otherwise remained quiet about the controversy. Kendall’s Pepsi ad drew criticism (and a whole lot of memes) for trivializing the Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

A source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE that “Kendall would have been absolutely mortified” about the backlash, adding,“Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”



The model has since deleted all her Tweets related to the Pepsi ad and has been silent since landing in Paris – except for this (likely pre-scheduled) TBT post on her app. And on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, commenters were not shy about expressing their disapproval. “Not the time to post this hunny,” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Aw appropriating culture since day 1 :)” and a third added, “That deserves a Pepsi.”

