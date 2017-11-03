Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her Birthday with Beau Blake Griffin in $10,000 Boots

Two of her sisters are currently doing their best to camouflage their growing baby bumps, but Kendall Jenner‘s flat tummy was on full display Thursday night as she stepped out for her birthday dinner at Le Petit restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

The supermodel, who turned 22 Friday, celebrated the occasion in a cropped ribbed tank and baggy ripped jeans, plus some massive sparkling hoops.

To dress the look up a bit, Jenner slipped on her $10,000 Saint Laurent knee-high boots — already a celebrity favorite, worn by Celine Dion, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Rihanna. The crystal-embroidered chunky-heeled footwear, which debuted on Saint Laurent’s AW17 catwalk, made it clear that Jenner was the center of attention as they sparkled in the paparazzi camera flashes.

By Jenner’s side was her new beau Blake Griffin.

The L.A. Clippers star, 28, also kept things casual in a pair of ripped jeans, tan Chukka boots, a grey shirt, and a blue and white checkered flannel.

He and Jenner’s courtship has been heating up in recent weeks. In October, the stars stepped out for a special double date with Jenner’s sister, Kylie, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood.

She was also seen cheering him on at a Clippers/Lakers game Oct. 19, and hanging with him at a Halloween party earlier this week.

“She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy — he has a certain attractive ‘swagger,’ ” an insider said of the pair. “They are seeing each other more, and Blake is doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”