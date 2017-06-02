Kendall Jenner has been known to fearlessly rock some pretty tricky trends, but who better to pull them off other than a 5’ 10” supermodel?! One of her latest fashion experiments is a major throwback that you probably didn’t think you would ever see again—yes, we’re talking about her ’80’s-style fanny packs. The model has been spotted in multiple variations of the accessory, and they aren’t the nylon, neon versions you remember. Jenner’s are all from luxury designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci.

What we love most about her style is how effortless she makes the tough-to-wear trend look (I mean, it is hands free so it has to be somewhat easy, right?). If you’re daring enough to try it out for yourself, we suggest take some cues from Kendall—try a more modern leather style in an interesting shape and pair it with a laid back look like jeans, track pants or menswear printed pieces. If you’re feeling really daring, you can even wear it like they do down the runway—across your chest or back—for an ultra high fashion vibe. Like everything, confidence is key however you decide to style it, so just get out there and own it. If Kendall’s history with trends is any indication, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more fanny packs where these came from.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite styles – all under $120 – and try it out for yourself!

