What happens on a KarJenner vacation doesn’t necessarily stay on a KarJenner vacation — at least as far as the photos are concerned. Last month, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and over a dozen of their closest friends traveled to Mexico for a bikini-clad extravaganza that resulted in major photo opps for the whole Krew. And now, Kendall and a few of her fellow model besties are following in her eldest sister’s footsteps with a bathing suit parade of their own.
In case you haven’t checked Instagram or Snapchat today, we’ll fill you in: Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye are all currently living their best lives on a tropical vacation. And since desktop-screensaver-blue water and jet skis are not enough of an Instagram opportunity for these stars, they’re also sporting teeny tiny butt-baring bikinis for the whole world to see on social media. Because if you don’t flaunt your thong on Instagram, did your vacation actually happen?
Not long before posting a full-on shot of her behind, Hadid shared a shot of herself and Jenner on a jet ski, in which she’s sporting a bright white thong bikini and Jenner an olive green number.
Jenner also shared photos of herself, first on a jet ski alone and later on a boat with a cocktail in-hand, which she captioned “carefree kenny.”
Baldwin shared a solo shot of herself on the jet ski in a pink bikini, and another in which she’s taking an outdoor shower.
And Skye flaunted her bikini as well, writing on one post, “there no lyric in the world to describe the way I feel right now.”
But the real money shot? Skye’s photo of the group, in which they all managed to pose on one single jet ski.
So while we’re not quite sure where the stars are or who else has joined them, one thing is for sure: it seems all three got the memo that thongs were definitely a vacation packing requirement.
What do you think of their vacation shots? Sound off below.