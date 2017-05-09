What happens on a KarJenner vacation doesn’t necessarily stay on a KarJenner vacation — at least as far as the photos are concerned. Last month, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and over a dozen of their closest friends traveled to Mexico for a bikini-clad extravaganza that resulted in major photo opps for the whole Krew. And now, Kendall and a few of her fellow model besties are following in her eldest sister’s footsteps with a bathing suit parade of their own.

In case you haven’t checked Instagram or Snapchat today, we’ll fill you in: Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye are all currently living their best lives on a tropical vacation. And since desktop-screensaver-blue water and jet skis are not enough of an Instagram opportunity for these stars, they’re also sporting teeny tiny butt-baring bikinis for the whole world to see on social media. Because if you don’t flaunt your thong on Instagram, did your vacation actually happen?

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Not long before posting a full-on shot of her behind, Hadid shared a shot of herself and Jenner on a jet ski, in which she’s sporting a bright white thong bikini and Jenner an olive green number.

Jenner also shared photos of herself, first on a jet ski alone and later on a boat with a cocktail in-hand, which she captioned “carefree kenny.”

carefree kenny A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 9, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Baldwin shared a solo shot of herself on the jet ski in a pink bikini, and another in which she’s taking an outdoor shower.

Just a little sun kissed A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 9, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

And Skye flaunted her bikini as well, writing on one post, “there no lyric in the world to describe the way I feel right now.”

ya hair smell like the tropics, ya body look nice A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on May 9, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

But the real money shot? Skye’s photo of the group, in which they all managed to pose on one single jet ski.

love my girls crazy A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on May 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

So while we’re not quite sure where the stars are or who else has joined them, one thing is for sure: it seems all three got the memo that thongs were definitely a vacation packing requirement.

What do you think of their vacation shots? Sound off below.