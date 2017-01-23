Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Brought Every Sheer Shirt They Own to Paris

In 2016, we saw the revival of many ’90s trends, including chokers, crop tops, and “mouse buns” to name just a few. But the big question in fashion is always: what’s next? And though we’re only one month into 2017, it seems there’s already a frontrunner for the look of the new year as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are making a serious case for the totally sheer shirt in Paris right now.

After walking at Givenchy’s combine menswear and couture show in Paris, the two models joined the brand’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci, for dinner. And clearly, there was a very specific dress code for the evening. Bella wore a completely sheer turtleneck bodysuit tucked into a black mini skirt with just an oversized black bomber jacket providing some coverage, then finishing off the look with a pair of thigh-high white patent leather boots.

Likewise, Kendall also chose something very transparent – a black fishnet long sleeve crewneck top worn under a white knit tube top – and kept the ensemble seasonally appropriate thanks to a black fur jacket, leather pants and strappy heels.

And of course, the next day she really took a page out of Bella’s book, also opting for something similarly totally transparent.

Taking a stroll around Paris, Kendall sported the same sheer top as Bella the day before adding a pair of black star pasties and wearing a cropped blue and olive-trimmed jacket with giant fur sleeves. She also displayed another trend in the making, fishnet tights worn under slim black trousers.

Considering these tops appear to be the new model style of the moment, you might want to invest in black sheer fabric and start getting your creative pasties collection ready.

What do you think of these see-through looks? Which is you favorite? Sound off below!