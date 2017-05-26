Last year, there was a lot said during the great “supermodel debate” of 2016. Some ’90s trailblazers (Rebecca Romijn and Stephanie Seymour) questioned whether up-and-comers including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid could legitimately be called “supermodels.” And after many statements released from both the old guard and new millennial models, it seemed to finally be put to rest. But now four of the biggest models in the business just recreated one of the most iconic ’90s images of the original supermodels in Kendall’s latest Instagram post.

Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner all piled into a bathtub together — all dressed in their red carpet best — for a moody recreation of the iconic 1990 snap of Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

Fashion and celebrity photographer Roxanne Lowit captured all three original supermodels posing and giggling in the tub together back in 1990 after the Versace Couture after party at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

The photographer told MailOnline in 2013 how the photo came to be. “I asked the girls to get in the tub,” said Lowit. “Sylvester Stallone came into the room and threatened to pour champagne over them, which is why they are squealing in the shot.”

She added: “Afterwards when they got out of the tub, Linda went up to Stallone and pretended to punch him. I got a great shot of that too.”

While this new recreation is decidedly more serious with Jenner and Baldwin giving intense smizes (they’re missing that Stallone cameo!), the models paid perfect tribute to the legends before them.

During the debate last year Evangelista said she fully supported the new class. “They can give me advice,” Evangelista told PeopleStyle. “They’re so fabulous, they’ve got the world in their hands. They’re so aware and so in control — they’re just so fabulous.”

At the time, Baldwin also chimed in saying they never mean to “discredit” the past. “The older supermodels sometimes don’t agree with the fact there is a new generation of models,” she told Yahoo Style. “We’re not saying we’re supermodels. I’d rather people look at us as business people, and, yes, modeling is our business right now, but we’re not trying to take anybody’s spot and we’re not trying to discredit the past.”

Seeing their uncanny recreation of the iconic photo, they seem to be paying perfect tribute to the “supers” before them.

