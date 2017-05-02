Kylie Jenner promised she’d get a selfie despite Anna Wintour’s “no-selfie rule” — and she did.

Last year, it was Behati Prinsloo who helmed the phone camera for the annual unofficial epic bathroom selfie. But this year, the 19-year-old selfie master and social media queen fittingly took the lead.

It’s quite a group she gathered, too: Her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner — as well as Kendall’s rumored beau A$AP Rocky — along with Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders all crowded into the shot.

Frank Ocean, Michelle Monaghan and Brie Larson also noticeably squeezed in.

@kendalljenner via @kimkardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on May 1, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Kendall, 21, and A$AP’s rumored romance began last June, and they were most recently spotted at Coachella together, where they flirted during his set at Jeremy Scott’s party. At Monday’s event, Kardashian West Snapchatted the pair getting cuddly inside the venue.

The KarJenners weren’t the only ones having fun in the Met bathroom. Rita Ora and Rami Malek were spotted hanging out near the sinks…

I love that at the Met gala, the bathroom is Unisex and they all smoke in there 😂 pic.twitter.com/qI4otX8Y1Q — ✨ (@Ritawhoras) May 2, 2017

Meanwhile, models Taylor Hill, Behati Prinsloo and Hailey Baldwin made silly faces in the mirror…

… and Emily Ratajkowski treated every moment like it was a photo shoot.

Designer Stella McCartney also posed with fashion friends Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kate Bosworth. “All goes down in the toilets,” McCartney wrote.

All goes down in the toilets. X Stella A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on May 1, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

But Mindy Kaling went a step further, venturing outside the bathroom to sneak in a selfie inside the dinner itself with comedian Hasan Minhaj. “Completely illegal selfie,” she wrote.

Completely illegal selfie of me and my talented little cousin @hasanminhaj at the #metgala A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 1, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

And Lil Yachty fangirled with some of A-listers, including Rihanna.

Damn. A post shared by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on May 1, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Shouts 2 da met A post shared by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on May 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

