Paris Jackson (Michael Jackson’s 18-year-old daughter) has had a meteoric rise to stardom this year. She walked the biggest red carpets of awards season, sat front row at fashion week and landed her own modeling contract with IMG Models (and it’s only March!). And now, she’s following the logical next step to reaching full “It” girl status by joining Kendall Jenner’s model squad!

Jackson and Jenner were spotted shopping together at a flea market in L.A., which means it will probably be mere minutes before Jackson starts hanging out with the rest of the supermodel crew, which includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Lily Donaldson and more.

The duo was already in sync with their coordinating outfits, each wearing green top and blue jeans. But Jenner went more refined with her high-waisted mom jeans and bright crewneck sweater, while Jackson stuck to her boho style with ultra-distressed denim, a long-sleeve tee and sweater tied around her waist.

While it makes sense that Jenner would be a good mentor for Jackson (they both come from high-profile families), Jackson has already befriended (and impressed!) some other big-name models, include Naomi Campbell, who recently said she feels “in her gut” that Jackson will be a “brilliant” actress.

Over the weekend Jackson got into some other model behavior by getting a BFF tattoo with her brother, Prince Jackson. The two got coordinating tattoos of the Chinese symbol of Yin and Yang, to represent the balance they bring to one another. “Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie,” she wrote on Instagram.

This new addition joins the over 50 tattoos she already has, which honor John Lennon, David Bowie, Prince and of course, her late father.

What do you think of Jenner and Jackson’s friendship?