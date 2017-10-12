It doesn’t look like the Kardashian-Jenner baby boom is affecting these two members of the family. Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday evening to attend the one-year anniversary party of the What Goes Around Comes Around boutique relocation. The two sisters hit the red-carpet in casual but on-trend looks (both in high-waisted pants!) as they playfully posed next to each other and flashed big smiles for the cameras.

Kourtney Kardashian went for an edgy look in a pair of shiny patent leather pants that hugged her slim figure and a long-sleeved, knitted violet sweater, which was adorned with a black placket down the middle held together by silver clasps. The mom-of-three pulled her look together with a pair of simple yet sophisticated black patent stilettos while keeping her hair long and natural.

Younger sister Kendall Jenner took some cues from the trends seen on the runway this season and opted for a Western vibe. The supermodel dressed down in a black-button down shirt with a white floral neckline and white-lined pockets that she tucked half-way into her jeans to keep the look relaxed. She sported light-blue fitted jeans featuring a straight hemline and a pair of pointed black bootie heels. She kept her hair sleek in a low bun with a middle part to show off her supermodel features and fresh glowing makeup.

The duo stepped out amid the recent news that both Kylie Jenner, 19, and Khloé Kardashian, 33, are pregnant at the same time. PEOPLE learned last month that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby just four days after PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie, was also expecting with rapper Travis Scott, 25.

Mom-to-be Khloé was recently spotted out in L.A. concealing her baby bump while Kylie has been keeping a low-profile as she preps for her baby’s arrival. The two sisters are using this time to get even closer than they already are. “They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” says an insider of the family. “Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it.”

