Fashion month is slowly coming to a close for Kendall Jenner, who has been busy walking the biggest catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris. But that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down anytime soon. The 21-year-old supermodel is joining singer Elle King in a brand new campaign for her gig as the face of Estée Lauder — and we’ve scored an exclusive look behind the scenes at their shoot. Watch the video below to see Kendall get her hair and makeup done — and find out who she FaceTimed with when the cameras stopped rolling.
In the behind-the-scenes video, which took place on the set of a shoot for Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Love Lipstick, Elle King provides the music while Kendall provides the entertainment. The model lip syncs into a microphone, lounges in her pajamas and wears a gorgeous wine-colored lip while dancing around in confetti. (You can see more on the brand’s blog!)
And that’s not all that went down. When the filming stopped, Kendall ordered wings and of course FaceTimed with her sister Kylie to see her brand new puppy — as sisters do.
What do you think of Kendall’s latest video? Sound off below.