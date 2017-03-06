Fashion month is slowly coming to a close for Kendall Jenner, who has been busy walking the biggest catwalks in New York, London, Milan and Paris. But that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down anytime soon. The 21-year-old supermodel is joining singer Elle King in a brand new campaign for her gig as the face of Estée Lauder — and we’ve scored an exclusive look behind the scenes at their shoot. Watch the video below to see Kendall get her hair and makeup done — and find out who she FaceTimed with when the cameras stopped rolling.

In the behind-the-scenes video, which took place on the set of a shoot for Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Love Lipstick, Elle King provides the music while Kendall provides the entertainment. The model lip syncs into a microphone, lounges in her pajamas and wears a gorgeous wine-colored lip while dancing around in confetti. (You can see more on the brand’s blog!)

RELATED PHOTOS: All of Kendall Jenner’s Killer Catwalk Moments

new @esteelauder campaign for Pure Color Love lipstick! Watch the full video at esteelauder.com #LoveLipRemix #EsteeModel A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:01am PST

And that’s not all that went down. When the filming stopped, Kendall ordered wings and of course FaceTimed with her sister Kylie to see her brand new puppy — as sisters do.

What do you think of Kendall’s latest video? Sound off below.