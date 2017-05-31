Kylie Jenner has one, Bella Hadid definitely has one, and Gigi Hadid was probably the first of these hyper-famous friends to get one, and now Kendall Jenner has finally scored one of her very own. No we’re not talking about the millions of Instagram followers, Vogue cover stories, or the hordes of obsessed fans, although this group of girls certainly has all of those things in spades. We’re talking about that highly coveted, and highly lucrative sneaker deal — something Kendall Jenner scored for the first time today, continuing her ascent to supermodel-dom by officially signing on as a part of the Adidas family.

Of course, her latest modeling contract isn’t all the surprising given that working with Adidas practically runs in the family considering her brother-in-law Kanye West happens to design an insanely popular line of footwear and apparel for the brand. We also all should have probably gotten the hint two weeks ago when the model posted a throwback photo of herself as a young girl wearing an oversize white t-shirt with a light blue Adidas logo which she captioned, “always been an OG.”

always been an OG #TBT A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 18, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

In the boomerang video she posted to Instagram to announce her new role with the sportswear company, Kendall casually rolls up in a golf cart in front of a large mural that reads “Welcome to the Family!” wearing a fully navy blue tracksuit with the three signature stripes down the side and a matching pair of sneakers with her hair slicked back off her face. The model wrote simply, “officially joining the adidas fam!”

Supermodel and fellow Adidas star Karlie Kloss also welcomed Kendall to the “fam” with a sweet selfie posted to her Instagram account.

Welcome to the fam @kendalljenner!! 😽#adidasFamily #adidasAmbassador A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on May 31, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

One thing’s for sure: Announcing this new partnership over the next Kardashian-Jenner family dinner is bound to be way less awkward than that time Kylie has to sit Kanye down to inform him that she is in fact in cahoots with his competitor.

What do you think of Kendall’s new gig? Sound off below!