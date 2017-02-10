All Grown Up! Kelsey and Camille Grammer’s 15-year-old Daughter Walks the Runway During NYFW

Mason Grammer has joined the long list of celebrity kids who have graced the catwalk.

Mason, 15, was spotted walking the runway on Thursday for Malan Breton Collection during New York Fashion Week.

“Thank you again @malanbreton for letting me be apart of this amazing experience,” Grammer captioned an Instagram photo of herself on the catwalk.

Mason is the daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer. Ever the proud mother, Camille took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to gush about her daughter’s NYFW appearance.

“Proud of my daughter @mason.grammer,” Camille captioned an Instagram photo of Mason wearing a floor-length, floral gown with long sleeves, ruffled shoulders and a high collar.

Earlier in the day, Camille tweeted to her more than 300,000 followers that she could hardly contain her excitement over her daughter’s latest gig.

“I’m in NYC so excited for my daughter walking for @Malanbreton I can’t sleep … Time difference and excited mom,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Camille shared a photo of herself with Mason, writing, “Fun with my girl in NYC #NYFW.“

This isn’t Mason’s first time modeling for the designer in NYFW. In September, Mason shared a slew of photos documenting her second time strutting her stuff down the catwalk for Malan Breton — when she was just 14 years old.

Months earlier, in February, Camille applauded her daughter in a tweet as she took to the runway.

“My girl Mason Grammer Rocking it @Malanbreton Fashion show,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of her daughter on the catwalk.

Kelsey and Camille divorced in 2011.