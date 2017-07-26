All of the Details on Kelsea Ballerini's Wedding Dress Fitting

Kelsea Ballerini confessed back in January that her wedding was pretty much the last thing on her and her fiancé Morgan Evans’ minds, telling People that even though her fiancé popped the question over Christmas, “I still haven’t even thought about it,” adding, “This year’s so hectic with music that, I don’t know, I don’t think it’ll be a big priority for us quite yet.” But clearly, all of that has changed in the matter of a few short months as the country music star has not only set a date for the ceremony, but also confessed that she’s already said yes to the dress!

While Kelsea has worn her fair share of gorgeous gowns for the many award ceremonies and red carpets she’s attended, shopping for a dress for her big day is a whole other ball game. The singer’s mother, Carla, and a gaggle of her closest gal pals held a surprise fitting in Nashville for the bride-to-be on July 18 and it seems they found the dress they were looking for.

Ballerini told People, “My momma and closest friends surprised me with a fitting, and I said yes to the dress with the other loves of my life,” sharing a similar sentiment in a post from that day on her Instagram account.

The group sipped on mini bottles of champagne covered in glitter from One Hope and swaddled themselves in between outfit changes in Hayley Paige robes and a special bomber jacket for Kelsea from the same designer with the word “BRIDE” written in hot pink across the back.

