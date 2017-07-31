Some celebrities use their downtime to experiment with their style — just take Kendall Jenner’s five outfit changes over the weekend. But others take that time to show off their fun (and affordable) mall finds. Kelsea Ballerini performed this weekend in a pair of boots from Target, Lena Dunham professed her love of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma slides and more stars were giving us some serious shoe inspiration.

Ballerini may have her pick of high-fashion designers for the red carpet, but on stage she keeps things simple. The country music star opened for Lady Antebellum over the weekend in West Palm Beach, Florida, wearing white cutoffs, a star-print denim jacket and floral-embroidered ankle booties from Target that check in at just $38. Even if you’re not in full-on fall shopping mode quite yet, we’d recommend picking a pair up now– every size is still available and as Ballerini proves, they make a great seasonal transition piece!

Buy It! Merona “Arie” brocade booties, $37.99; target.com

Dammit @badgalriri is at it again and my feet have never been happier 👅🙏💎 A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Dunham’s praised Rihanna for her new Fenty x Puma collection in her latest Instagram post. She shared a snap wearing the iconic Puma furry slides in the new color range, “Bay” writing: “Da—it @badgalriri is at it again and my feet have never been happier 👅🙏💎”

Every big-name celeb has been spotted in looks from Rihanna’s line (including Mariah Carey, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner) and Gigi Hadid has been caught padding around in these chic slides so many times, it means you need to copy their style stat.

Buy It! Fenty x Puma fur women’s slide sandals, $90; puma.com

And finally, the weekend trendsetter, Jenner, grounded her experimental looks with a pair of her beloved Stuart Weitzman booties. Though they do retail for a cool $598, Jenner proves they match with just about everything (even see-through sheer tops!) making the style worth the investment.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Clinger bootie, $598; stuartweitzman.com

What shoe style are you shopping first?