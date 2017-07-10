As Kelsea Ballerini‘s music career continues to skyrocket, so does her red carpet style. The singer loves getting dressed for big awards shows and she often takes inspiration from the country icons who came before her. Now, with a list of major events (Grammys! CMAs! CMTs! ACMs!) under her belt, we had to ask the star which of her looks means the most to her.

Turns out, it’s the gown that got everyone‘s attention at the 2016 CMA Awards.

“It was this beautiful burgundy Michael Costello gown that I actually saw him post on his Instagram and I screenshotted it to my stylist and was like, ‘That’s my CMA dress,'” Ballerini tells PeopleStyle in our 5 Questions video above. “It was one of those that I just saw and fell in love with and I don’t know it was just classy and felt like a princess dress.”

To top off her princess moment, Ballerini says she loved wearing the “hot pink Marchesa heels,” under her gown, even though no one really got to see them. “I had never worn Marchesa before, so I felt really cool.”

As for her personal country style icon, Ballerini gushes over the Shania Twain, for always “pushing boundaries,” citing the leopard cloak the singer wore in her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video, as one of the most standout style moments of all time.

“If I ever wore a leopard cloak, no,” she quips. “I couldn’t do it. She can, she’s Shania.”

When it comes to her off duty beauty routine, Ballerini keeps things simple and follows the rule that you can never use too much dry shampoo.

“I am a firm believer in the power of dry shampoo. I use it all the time, I think it’s great, it saves you from having to wash your hair all the time,” she shares.

Her fiancé, Morgan Evans, also has a beauty obsession, and it involves sneaking Ballerini’s skincare products

“My fiancé always steals any of my face and skincare stuff,” she says. “I’ll have it in my bag ready to leave and I’ll leave, and it won’t be in my bag anymore.”

Dry shampoo aside, Ballerini is also obsessed with brushing her teeth. That’s why she teamed with Colgate Optic White as the brand’s latest ambassador with the purpose of “making people smile.”

