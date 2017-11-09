Kelsea Ballerini has a major night ahead of her. The 24-year-old country star is not only nominated for Vocalist of the Year, she’s also set to take the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards. But first she had to drop some jaws on the red carpet.

The “Get Over Yourself” singer stepped out Wednesday showing some skin in a white v-neck, long-sleeve, floor-length gown with intricate gold floral embellishments all over, a triangle cutout on her stomach and an open back.

As for her beauty look, the star’s hairstylist, Kelsea Deenihan, shaped her long blonde strands into classic Old Hollywood waves, which were parted to one side and accented with a glistening gold floral barrette.

And the star kept the gilded theme going throughout her makeup look as well, with striking yellow gold metallic eyeshadow on her lids and mega-watt highlights on her cheeks. She completed the look with contoured cheeks and dramatic, fluffy eyelashes.

Ballerini, who will be performing with Reba McEntire during the show, posed on the red carpet with her fiancé, Morgan Evans, who’s sporting a black tuxedo with a velvet shawl collar. And we have a feeling Ballerini will get Evans to get a KiraKira clip of her glittering dress before the night is over.

